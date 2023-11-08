Piesie Esther launches ‘Made by Grace II’; main event slated for 3rd December

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amidst a gathering of devoted believers, esteemed media personalities, and sponsors, renowned gospel musician Piesie Esther unveiled the eagerly anticipated second edition of her annual concert, aptly named 'Made by Grace,' in Accra on Tuesday.



Radiating elegance and grace in her exquisite fringe dress, the gospel music star exuded excitement as she reflected on the boundless grace and mercies bestowed upon her by God, which are renewed with each passing day. With heartfelt conviction, she emphasized the importance of gratitude and praised the Almighty.



Piesie Esther stressed the significance of thanksgiving and extended a warm invitation to all to come together at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) auditorium on December 3, 2023, to collectively exalt and worship God. She promised an electrifying edition, assuring that this year's event would surpass the success of the previous year.



Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Perez Music, Mavis Asante, and Kofi Owusu Peprah, all of whom are slated to perform at the concert. The highly-anticipated lineup also includes sensational acts such as Celestine Donkor and Joyce Blessing.



Preceding the launch, Piesie Esther had released 'Mo,' a soul-stirring song expressing her profound gratitude to the Lord. Notably, Piesie Esther's journey to gospel stardom was propelled by her chart-topping hit, 'Waye Me Yie,' another heartfelt ode of thanksgiving to the Lord. This song garnered accolades, including the Gospel Artiste of the Year award at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.









BB