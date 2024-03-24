'Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty spreading carnality instead of the gospel' - Veteran musician

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Veteran gospel musician, Apostle Lenny Akpadie has expressed concern over the direction of the gospel music industry in Ghana.



He lamented that the focus of some gospel musicians has shifted from spreading the gospel message to self-promotion and worldly appeal.



Citing artistes like Piesie Esther and Empress Gifty, Apostle Akpadie pointed out that the spiritual essence of gospel music is being overshadowed by the physical appearance and performance styles of some artists, which he believes could mislead the audience.



“There is what I call the ‘carnalization’ of the gospel; the aura, the overdressing, is carnalizing the thing, so your attention is on the dress the ladies are wearing more than the message. You’re looking at how they move themselves, and it’s so attractive that you lose the message," he pointed out.



Akpadie continued, “the purpose of the gospel is to evangelise Jesus Christ. But we are getting less and less of spiritualized sheep doing gospel music and rather introducing the world, that is carnality.



“I think I’ve seen the cleavage of Piesie Esther as she was campaigning for awards, it is carnalization. Gifty came here last week. She was talking about her brand and promoting herself. That’s carnality!” he concluded.



While acknowledging the need for artists to promote their work, Apostle Akpadie emphasised the importance of prioritising the gospel message over personal branding.



He called for a return to music that facilitates encounters with the Holy Spirit, reminding his peers of their responsibility to convey the teachings of Christ through their songs.



“There’s an extent to which you promote your work because what you are looking for, God is looking for it for you more than yourself.



“I’m not saying that she should not promote her event. I’m saying that she should preach Christ. She should talk about people coming to encounter the Holy Ghost during the event. That’s the message we are carrying in songs,” he said.



Apostle Lenny Akpadie, known for his impactful contributions to the gospel scene in the 1990s, remains a respected voice in the industry, advocating for music that truly reflects the values of the gospel.



