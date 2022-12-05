Phrimpong crowns beautiful love tale with new single ‘Mr & Mrs’

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: Phrimpong, Contributor

After making recent headlines with the publication of his marriage ceremony

card, Derrick Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Phrimpong puts the icing

on the cake with a new single “Mr & Mrs”.



The love story continues on a highlife composition, bearing another feel of

Phrimpong’s singing prowess greatly expressed in a bundle of joy, excitement

and passion.



The indispensable musician speaks fondly of a priceless gift of a compatible

partner. The song best categorized as a wedding song celebrates the

genuineness of love after many failed relationships and finally settling on the

yearnings of the heart.



Phrimpong walks down the aisle tomorrow and has already set the tone for

celebrations with this new single. Our congratulations and well wishes go out

to him.



Mr & Mrs was produced by Emrys Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya. Enjoy

below: