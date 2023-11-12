Photos of Kumawood stars who met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ campaign

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 November 2023

The Overlord of Asanteman, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II initiated a new project dubbed ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ on November 10, 2023.



The project was aimed at raising about $10 million to refurbish the Komfo Anokye Hospital (KATH), known to be 70 years old.



To make the project possible, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked every household to contribute at least GHC200.00 towards the renovation of KATH.



He said: “I am appealing to my subjects and residents in the region, if every household donates at least GHC200 a month towards this project, we will be able to successfully renovate the hospital.



“Komfo Anokye whom the hospital was named after never got ill, so why should we watch on for the hospital that has healed many be deemed as sick, needing healing? When our health deteriorates, this is where we will all be brought to. It is our duty to heal Komfo Anokye. I have built my Kingdom collectively with foreigners, so I ask all, to come and assist me in healing Komfo Anokye”.



The campaign saw the attendance of dignitaries including the King.



A post shared by The Asante Nation on Twitter and monitored by GhanaWeb also saw the attendance of some renowned Kumawood actors.



Among them are Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto, Yaw Dabo, and Bill Asamoah, among others.



Their presence at the event was to assure Otumfuo Osei Tutu that they would help push the agenda in every way they could.



One thing about KUMAWOOD is that, their loyalty towards Kumasi and Asanteman development is unmatched. Thank you KUMAWOOD.



