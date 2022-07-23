Photos from television presenter, JKD's wedding

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Televison presenter and event MC, Jay Kwadwo Daasebre, popular known as JKD has tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Nana Yaa Sarponmaa Annang.



The wedding themed 'Trulyurs' was attended by some key personalities in the media space and friends of the young couple on Friday, July 22, 2022.



It was a double celebration for JKD who marked his birthday on his wedding day.



The couple will climax their union with a private white wedding.



Check out some scenes from the union



























