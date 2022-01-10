Photographer Elroy Salam explores female black beauty through stunning editorials

LifeStyle of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: Elroy Salam, Contributor

Advancing the popular Ghanaian aphorism “Ahuofe Kasa,” which means literally “beauty talks,” Ghanaian photographer Elroy Salam explores the politics of beauty among women in Ghana through his works.



The photographer shared on his Twitter page (@elroysalam_):

“Your black is beautiful & everyone wants some of that beauty”, which in his way encourages one to accept and love the true authentic self and appearance.



Most black women have internalized and adopted the western standards of black beauty, and as African creatives, the visual language we produce contributes to changing that perception of what beauty is supposed to be and taking pride in our own bodies and appearances.



Check out some of his images below:



















