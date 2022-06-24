Philip NeeWhang’s 'Loyalty' EP hits all digital stores

Music of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: Philip NeeWhang

After a successful Boomplay exclusive release, Philip NeeWhang has published his mind-blowing new EP titled Loyalty to all digital stores.



With a total of 4 new songs, the EP boasts of creativity and versatility with a unique perspective on the theme of devotion and issues of the heart when the interest is geared towards love songs.



The Loyalty EP actively projects allegiance within its core value and ultimately persuades its audience to focus on love without neglecting attention to the individual self.



“This EP is about being loyal to the self, sure we can fall in love with people and expect their love in return but we cannot command people or force people to love us.



One thing we can do is to learn to love ourselves and that to me is the true essence of living. To love others as we love ourselves! To express loyalty to others as we express loyalty to ourselves.” says the artiste.



The Loyalty EP with a track list of 4 new songs begins its journey with the first track titled “Love You Die” – a declaration of undying love to its recipient using the popular catchphrase “Do or die” and transcends to a plea for love (or begging for love) with the second track titled “Coming”. With as much expectations for an undying love, the extended playlist soon winds-up on the third track which deals with heart break of some sort.



A moment within a relationship where the love subject seems to have hit a block with no hopes of any future, this is contained within the third track titled “Oh No”. The last and final track on the EP “Play Me A Song” hits the nail on the wall with the lyrics – I’ve got to live, I’ve got to survive, DJ will you play me a song… DJ play me a song”.



With a breed of diverse genres fused under one extended playlist – the loyalty EP is largely Afrobeat with a blend of Amapiano, contemporary Highlife and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and was released exclusively on Boomplay dated June 17, 2022 – scheduled to release on all other stores on June 24, 2022.



The EP under the label nwfhylip Studios is distributed by Apprise Music, promoted by Supatops and acknowledges its creators and producers in the following order – Songwriters: Philip NeeWhang, Lord Oheneba Bils and Elisha Onyibe Winning. Producers: CockaStudiox, Stixbeatz Gh and Musique Faktory. Cover Image photography: Valer Dogble, Fred Dahe & Philip NeeWhang.



The Loyalty Ep can be streamed via https://lnk.to/LoyaltySongs