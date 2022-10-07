Phaize releases 'I Did It'

Music of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro

There are many times that you really have to beat your chest for the little or big things you have accomplished over time. With that realization, Ghanaian rapper Phaize outdoors a new song titled ‘I did it’ to showcase how proud he is of the feat he has achieved in life.



“Everybody thought we were going to fail but I did it”, a line from this song summarizes everything this song is all about. Going against all odds and coming out victorious after accomplishing all tasks.



This hip-hop tune is produced by award-winning Kumasi-based producer Tubhani Musik who happens to have the magic wand and pushed the best out of Phaize.



Phaize has been in the news for carrying and walking around with a Ghana-Must-Go bag whiles promoting his previously released single ‘Metu Afri Ghana’, a song that talks about the frustrations of the average Ghanaian youth in Ghana and the quest of seeking greener pastures abroad.



Born Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, Phaize hails from Ayigya Zongo, a suburb in Kumasi where he prides himself to be their star kid.



