Phaize reacts to a man who lost his life over GH¢2.00 fare increment

Source: Frederick Kofi Deladem Dro, Contributor

News broke about a man who lost his life after being involved in a physical fight with a driver’s ‘mate’ over a GH¢2.00 lorry fare increment and many netizens have been reacting to this unfortunate incident. Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, widely known as Phaize has also jumped unto his social media platform to react to the sad news.



According to the young artiste, these are some of the reasons why he composed his hit single ‘Metu Afri Ghana’, a song that summarizes all the current economic hardship and the frustrations of the Ghanaian youth.



Phaize believes this unfortunate incident is a representation of the current economic unrest. He believes no man should ever lose his life over money and most especially as little as GH¢2.00 fare increment.



“This and many other reasons is why I want to leave Ghana” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



The deceased was believed to have refused to pay the new fare and engaged in a heated argument with the driver and his ‘mate’, resulting in a physical exchange that caused his life.



Phaize is a young Ghanaian musician inspired to write music not to just entertain but also, to educate, inform and be the voice of the voiceless.