Phaize earns 9 nominations in upcoming Ashanti Music Awards.

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Reigning Ashanti Music Awards HipHop artiste, Phaize has earned a total of 9 nominations in the upcoming Ashanti Music Awards.



The Asaakaa hitmaker has been very active in the past year releasing great songs with exciting music videos, mounting and playing shows, and growing his craft.



Phaize was excited to earn a total of 9 nominations as he took to his Facebook timeline to express his gratitude and asked his fans to vote massively for him.



Phaize earned nominations in the following categories; Popular Song of the year with Asakaa,

Collaboration of the year with Jah Jehova on which he featured talented singer Fameye,



HipHop act of the year,



Song Writer of the year,



Afropop act of the year,



Best Music Video of the year,



Hiplife song of the year and



HipHop song of the year.



The rapper who featured on Shatta Wale’s Ahodwo Las Vegas released a new song couple of days ago titled 'You', an Afrobeat song which he reaffirmed his love for a special person.