Peter Sedufia ‘chases’ media house over unauthorized airing of ‘Aloe Vera’ movie, demands compensation

Filmmaker Peter Sedufia is seeking compensation from the Eclipse Broadcasting Network (EBN) for airing his movie, ’Aloe Vera’, without consent.



Peter Sedufia, the executive producer of the ‘Netflix rated’ movie, owns the exclusive economic rights to its copyright, hence EBN’s act has been regarded as unlawful, says his lawyer.



In a letter addressed to EBN’s management, his lawyer detailed that their move is necessary, considering the fact that Mr. Sedufia has had minimal opportunities to monetize the said movie through sales, premiering, or authorized broadcast despite the high cost of production.



“On Saturday, July 12, 2023, before 2:00pm, you caused the broadcast of Aloe Vera, a work owned by Oldfilm Productions, without the express permission of my client as required by the Copyright Act 2005(Act 690).



“You are advised to act on the legitimate and fair demand for compensation within ten days of this letter, failing which, I shall act as instructed and initiate legal proceedings for compensation without further recourse to you,” parts of the letter read.



