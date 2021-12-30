You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 30Article 1434454

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peter Okoye blasts online user begging for N500k

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Peter Okoye in a cap and a black shirt Peter Okoye in a cap and a black shirt

Online user request for money from Dangote, Femi Otedola

Peter Okoye calls beggar out on Twitter

Peter reveals he finds online begging irritating

Peter Okoye has slammed an online user who asked him and some other artistes for five hundred thousand Naira each, giving a deadline of before 2022.

In a tweet shared by a user by the name of Prince Nerrow, he requested money and tagged a number of wealthy men, including Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square fame, Davido, Dangote, Feme Otedola and Niara Marley with the deadline.

“I need #500k before next year @davido @officialnairam1 @realFemiOtedola @AlikoDangote @PeterPsquare @rudeboypsquare lets God use for me,” he tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Peter Okoye expressed his disgust for people who always come online to beg for money as he warned users to look out, especially those who leave their information for giveaways or monies, adding that they were easy prey for fraudsters.

“Now! Tweets like this are what these fraudsters are after off. They see how desperate you come online and beg for Money or giveaway and they will take advantage of you! By claiming it’s me and you will fall for it! Stop the fucking online begging! Irritating,” Peter added, alongside a puking emoji.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment