Pete Edochie, wife celebrate 53-years of marriage

Popular Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie have marked their 53rd marriage anniversary in the Enugu state, Nigeria.



Pictures from a thanksgiving church service held in honour of the veteran actor and his wife were spotted on his social media pages.



The couple in their years of marriage have been blessed with five children including Yul and Linc who are popular actors.



In a caption which accompanied his social media post, Pete Edochie seized the moment to celebrate his wife of five decades.



The ‘Nollywood giant’ also extended an appreciation to his children who were said to have thrown a lavish party for them as part of the celebrations.



“53 years of Marital Bliss with my Queen, Chief Barrister Mrs. Josephine Edochie. Thanks to my Children for hosting us to the biggest party of our lifetime, yes, Our LIFE because we are ONE. This past 53yrs, God blessed us with six biological children (among all the inherited ones and numerous grand-children)…5 gentlemen and a beautiful adorable lady, Leo; Adam; Linc; Jean; Yul; Eva, respectively,” Pete Edochie wrote on Instagram.



The occasion was attended by family members, friends, associates, and some colleague actors.



