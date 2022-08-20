Perez Musik set to release ‘Tser Ofe’

Music of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Gospel musician, Perez Musik will on Sunday, August 21, 2022 release “Tser Ofe”.



The title of the song which is a Ga phrase is translated as “Almighty Father” in the English language.



The creator of “Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages)” and “Hewale Lala” blended both the Ga dialect and the English language, just as he did with previous songs.



The track talks about the fact that God is wonderful and all his works are wonderful.



The song also puts God above all things and that all His works are evidence of the fact that He is the supreme.



With the blend of the Ga dialect, Perez Musik believes that when he thinks about creation, he does not know why people doubt His existence.



Born Frank Tagoe some decades ago, the gospel artist, songwriter, producer and filmmaker, is hopeful the song would impact the lives of listeners.



Other songs such as Blema Tesaa (Rock of Ages), Hewale Lala, among others are already enjoying massive airplay on both radio and television stations.



Meanwhile, Perez Musik is having his first ever concert at the Victory Bible Church, Awoshie in Accra.



The event is scheduled for August 28, 2022. Other artists to perform on the night which begins at 5 pm are Akese Brempong, MOG Music, Pita and Efe Grace.