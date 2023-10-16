Perceived disunity among Ghanaian artistes is just an illusion – S3fa

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Singer and songwriter, S3fa born Sefadzi Abena Amesu has stated that the perceived idea of disunity among Ghanaian artistes is just an illusion.



Explaining her stance on Property FM in Cape Coast, S3fa said Ghanaian artistes support each other during shows in December to show unity.



She responded “The funny thing is that they say that the people outside that means you haven’t even seen it and it’s just things that are being put on social media that they’re judging from.



“I think that in the industry we are okay and we’re friendly as colleagues especially when it gets to December you know all these artistes that do shows and you have colleagues going to support them all the time.



“I do it all the time so there’s unity it’s just that everyone has their own cross to carry and everybody is working on themselves.



“So, you might not see us partying all the time because everybody is busy working,” S3fa told Amansan Krakye in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com.