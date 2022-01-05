People won’t celebrate you but get angry when you do – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: Ebenezer Donkoh, Contributor

Four-time Highlife Artiste of the Year and 2020 Artist of the Year at the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Kuami Eugene, has stated people hate to celebrate others.



Speaking in an all-new interview on BTM Afrika, the musician who has achieved so much in his very young career said it's worrying that people get mad when others talk about their achievements.



Asked if he is celebrated enough for his achievements and contribution to Nigerian star CKay's Billboard charting single, Love Nwantiti in particular, Kuami Eugene explained that he doesn't expect foreigners to celebrate him when his own would not trumpet his achievements.



"I think if I need to be celebrated, it shouldn't be people from outside my territory. It's a Ckay feature, and he talks about me during interviews, and I think he's done enough. If there's someone to sound the trumpet, it should be my own people. They should be proud of me being a part of a successful project like that," he said.



However, he believes that speaking about your own successes also gets people mad and opens you up for unnecessary attacks.



"Unfortunately, if you don't blow your own trumpet, nobody blows it for you, but then again, if you do, people make it seem like, why do you want to remind us that you deserve it? The very moment you talk about your achievements, you're tagged arrogant...People can go to any extent to downgrade you and make you feel like you're nothing," he added.



Watch the interview below.



