People who talk about my dressing are just jealous - Empress Gifty

Thursday, 9 December 2021

Empress Gifty speaks on her fashion sense



I am the best gospel artiste, Empress declares



My critics are jealous of me, Empress Gifty reveals



When it comes to elegance and style, gospel musician, Empress Gifty has got it.



Although criticized by a section of the public who claim that her style of dressing doesn't befit a minister of God, she believes that looking good isn't a sin.



In her latest interview, the award-winning singer noted that people who complain about her makeup and outfits are just jealous because they don't have what she can afford.



"Most of the things they say, maybe they don't have it... either it is jealousy or it is beautiful and they just want to talk about it. Anything you are doing in the ministry and people don't talk about you and always praise you, then you have a problem. There is a question mark. So, this tells me I am doing something right and these people are talking about me.



"These people who are bashing me, they are the same people who go for the dress, the makeup artist that I use. They are the same people who go to places I buy my shoes. They love it, they don't know where to locate them and I make sure I give it to them and they go for it," the singer intimated in an interview on Hitz103.9 FM with Andy Dosty.



The 'Adom' crooner who recently released a song titled "Eye Woaa" added that she prides herself in being the most-followed Ghanaian gospel singer on Instagram and touted that she is the best in the industry.



"I am the best gospel artiste in Ghana now. The most followed on Instagram so they love what I do. I have 987, 000 followers."