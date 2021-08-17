People who rejoice over others’ downfall are miserable - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress, Efia Odo has thrown shots at people who take pleasure in circulating and rejoicing over negative stories of celebrities in the country.



Efia Odo who has survived the same fate in the past due to numerous allegations levelled against her say that internet trolls live a miserable life.



The actress has condemned the rate at which some Ghanaians take pride in the plight of others when negative stories about them break out.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: “People who rejoice in other people’s downfalls are usually miserable with their own lives and only find happiness in other people’s misery. Like I always say, misery loves company.”



Odo has maintained that the opinion of trolls holds no relevance in her life. In a previous tweet, she denied rumours of sleeping with men for money. She recalled instances where she had had to turn down offers from these big men who offer monies to young women willing to satisfy their sexual pleasures.



She wrote: “Sometimes $5k- $10k I’ve declined all cuz I don’t sell pussy. No shade to those who do. It’s just not my thing.”









