People who don’t see the impact of Tiktok stars on Ghana music are blind - KiDi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Singer KiDi has stated that people who don’t see the impact of Tiktok on Ghanaian music are blind.



KiDi’s statement comes weeks after the TikTok star, Martina Dwamena, aka Asantewaa came under heavy scrutiny after saying that musicians won’t thrive in the industry without the help of tiktokers.



She said this while speaking in an interview on United Showbiz aired on UTV.



She added that it didn’t matter how relevant and powerful the musician is or how long the music has lived but as it stands now, songs cannot garner the desired attention on social media without the help of TikTokers.



Well, KiDi in an interview on Okay FM has also confirmed her narrative.



The singer was heard saying that “You cannot deny the influence of tiktok in industry. If you claim not to see it then you’re blind”, he told the host Abieku Santana during an interview yesterday.



