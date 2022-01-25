‘People used to look down on me’ - Cina Soul

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I added 5 years to my real age at the start of my career, Cina Soul



I didn’t want to be mistaken as a child, Cina Soul



Cina Soul and Akwaboah’s ‘Obiaa’s’ song trends on social media



Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, widely known as Cina Soul has recounted how people looked down on her at the start of her music career.



According to her, her stature became a major problem, hence to avoid being mistaken for a child, she added five years to her age.



“When I started doing music people used to look down on me because I was smallish. There were some instances where I went to events and the organisers asked how old I was and I added five years to my age,” she said.



She disclosed this in an interview on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra.



The performer appeared on the show with Akwaboah who also made some interesting revelations about his life.



The two artistes made headlines when their song titled ‘Obiaa’ trended on social media after its release.



Celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Boakye, Xandy Kamel and many others have taken to social media to share their love for the song.



‘Obiaa’ is currently also trending on TikTok.



Cina Soul made her first appearance in the music scene when she became a finalist at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Icons competition held in Accra.