People underestimate the seriousness of spirituality -Fredyma

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Renowned music producer and sound engineer known by all as Fredyma, has asserted that people take spirituality lightly.



He made this statement in relation to an experience he had with Bishop Daniel Obinim concerning a prophecy he gave about the June 3 flood.



In an interview with Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9 FM’s 'Obra Yi' edition of 'NsemPii', he shared, “Before I lost everything to the flooding in 2015, one of the boys I trained as a sound engineer was working with Bishop Daniel Obinim and he actually prophesied about the flood taking place but Ghanaians, as usual, took it as a joke.”



According to him, Bishop Obinim told him that he was going to lose everything to the 3rd June disaster and there was a possibility of him losing his life but, “he helped me pray against it.”



He advised Ghanaians to stop criticising people who are grown in the spirit and rather pay attention to them, “especially Bishop Obinim because he is truly a man of God and he has saved my life.”