People try to pimp me because of how I dress – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Efia Odo has always been a lover of very daring fashion. She revealed that people have tried to sell her body because of her choice of clothes.



In an interview with PeaceFM, the actress lamented this unfortunate imagery that has been projected on her.



She said, “People try to pimp me because that’s what they think I am. When they see how I dress and open I can, they think I am a prostitute. They think I sleep with men for money, but that’s not how I was raised. I have been working since I was 16.”



Efia Odo swore that she will lick the ground against ever having to have sex with anyone for money in a bid to prove her innocence.



“I can lick the ground and say that I have never slept with any man for financial gains or for gifts. But if I sleep with anyone it’s because I am dating the person,” she concluded.