People thinking I am dating Delay gives me some form of confidence - Amerado

Amerado describes dating rumours with Delay ‘show business’



Amerado reveals Delay is only supporting his craft



Delay denies dating Amerado



Amerado has said that rumours about him being in a romantic relationship with media personality, Delay, gave him some form of confidence this year.



The Ghanaian rapper, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado said this in an interview with Joy Entertainment and asserted that the rumours gave his songs prominence.



“The fact that I had a monster hit, that is one thing I was looking out for this year and the fact that people think I am dating Delay, it gives me some form of confidence, some form of huge relevance. It is show business, and I call something ‘destructive sampling.’



“People should just keep waiting and guessing because it is not what they are thinking, but I do not want to talk about being specific on the fact that Delay is a girlfriend or a friend. We all know she is trying to help a brand, trying to support my craft as well, so it is what it is,” he explained.



Delay denied speculations that she was in a relationship with the rapper even though they have been seen on a number of occasions together, but according to Amerado, sharing headlines with Deloris Frimpong Manso was an interesting time and Ghanaians should keep speculating because nothing he says will change the minds of the people.



“Whatever I say will not change the perception of the people. So they should keep guessing, and they should pray for me that I would be that kind of rapper that will hold after the legends are gone.”



Amerado further expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support this year, and throughout the years and listed some achievements for the year he was proud of.



“This year has been amazing, and I thank the fans so much for holding it down for me. I was telling my manager this has been my best year. I cannot be thankful enough to the fans and God as well.



“When I sit down and access myself, dropping a couple of songs, freestyles, ‘Monster Hit’ with Black Sheriff, going on Tim Westwood TV, having beef, and still staying relevant, and having the number one EP in the country, it sums up the kind of work I did, and I am very appreciative to them,” he added.