People don't stream my songs because they claim I sound Nigerian - Camidoh

Camidoh reveals a secret in the music industry



You sound Nigerian, Camidoh told



Fans applaud Camidoh for making good music



Ghanaian Afropop singer and songwriter, Camidoh, has revealed a crazy reason why some Ghanaians do not push his music.



According to the "For My Lover" hitmaker, word on the street has it that he sounds Nigerian, and for that, they will not stream his songs.



"He sounds Nigerian .. so I won't stream his music," read a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb dated December 27.



Reacting to Camidoh's post, tweeps stated that most Ghanaian artistes are now losing their roots as a result of "copying and sounding" like Nigerians.



Real Cobby sharing his thoughts on the subject wrote: "Oh yeah, lotta of you tryna lose your roots Eg. look at what @KuamiEugene did on bunker."



Another, Sambo, in a message to Camidoh added: "Ebi true, u dey sound Nigerian that's why I no listen to your music, you dey copy the Nigerians too much."



However, fans of Camidoh has admonished him to ignore the negative vibe from individuals who want to discourage him.



According to them, he is one of Ghana's best male vocalists.



SK Studious wrote: "It's sad when I see these things, CAMIDOH has lots and lots of ewe bars in his songs. After all, the little migration story I know says the original homeland of ewes is traced to Oyo, in western Nigeria, which was a major Yoruba kingdom. who else do you want him to sound like."



Another, Segal, had this to say: "The media would rather promote "I'm the goat, meeee" while Camidoh drops back to back great songs. Tharee is no bad songs among all your songs I listened to. Your management needs to UP THEIR GAME in putting your music out there."

















