People didn’t notice how good Eno Barony was until the beef – Sista Afia

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Speaking on her rap performance, Sista Afia mentioned how the beef with Eno Barony went a long way to expose the Rapper of the Year. And how happy she is that Eno Barony is finally getting the recognition she deserves.



Sista Afia appeared as a guest on the Showbiz 360 show with Giovani Caleb. And she was full of praise for her former friend Eno Barony. Although they are not as close as before, she is happy that Eno barony made history with her win at the VGMA.



“There is no hate. She knows she is still my sister. And I am really really happy for her. Because people did not really notice how good she was until the beef. So I am just really happy she got something out of it.”



According to Sista Afia, her entry into the music industry was just experimental. She said, “I came here just to have fun. I lot of people want me to do gospel songs because they know I am good at it. I started as a church girl. I was the leader in the choir.”



Sista Afia is very chill about her no awards show at the just ended VGMA. This is her second nomination since the beginning of her music career six years ago. “So, I don’t expect it to happen just like that. I think everything happens for a reason. If it doesn’t happen this year, maybe it might happen next year.”



Sista Afia promised her fans an amazing project, an EP of a whole different genre. She said this would be a surprise because it’s not what people would expect of her.



