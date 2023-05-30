People contributed 'a few thousand dollars' for sex bout with Shugatiti – King Nazir

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

American adult filmmaker, King Nazir, has refuted claims of making a profit or withdrawing funds from the crowdfunding contributions for the controversial sex bout which was to feature himself and Ghanaian actress Shugatiti.



In a conversation with popular Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix, King Nazir acknowledged that people had indeed contributed a few thousand dollars towards the bout but stated that he had not personally benefited financially from the "tip pool" crowdfunding.



During the interview, Zion Felix inquired about the financial outcome of the online fundraising initiative. King Nazir responded by denying any personal profit, clarifying that he had not withdrawn any money from the crowdfunding platform. However, he did acknowledge that a significant amount, estimated to be a few thousand dollars, had been contributed by supporters.



In the same interview, King Nazir publicly expressed regret for his disrespectful behavior towards Shugatiti.



The filmmaker admitted that he had not handled his interactions with her on Twitter appropriately, attributing his behavior to the immense pressure he faced from public opinion and the demand to collaborate with the Ghanaian actress on the said bout.



While King Nazir did acknowledge his poor conduct, he stressed that he was not seeking sympathy or making excuses for his actions.



Read the excerpts of the conversation below:



Zion Felix: Did you make any money from the online thing that you were doing, I mean to generate funds to sponsor that particular bout that you guys wanted to do?



King Nasir: No, I haven't profited from that; no I have not withdrawn any money from... it is called a tip pool... the crowdfunding.



Zion Felix: But did people contribute?



King: Yes.



Zion Felix: Like how much?



King: I believe a few thousand dollars.



March 2, 2023, King Nazir offered to assist Shugatiti in experiencing an orgasm after she disclosed that she had never had one.



However, two months later, Shugatiti, whose real name is Abena Serwaa Frimpong, revealed that she had blacklisted King Nazir due to his disrespectful behavior towards her, especially in their private messages.















