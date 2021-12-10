People concerned I don’t have a child 4-years after marriage – MzGee

Entertainment of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MzGee opens up on child-bearing struggles



MzGee tackles critics



MzGee prays for triplets



Popular Ghanaian television presenter, MzGee has disclosed how several individuals are yearning for her to finally give birth after 4 years of marriage.



MzGee who got hitched to a renowned multimedia journalist, Raymond Aquah sometime in 2017, said she has received all sorts of unsolicited advice from people with regards to her childbearing situation.



The former TV3 presenter said it has gotten to the point where people have advised her to stop wearing high heels as it could seal her womb.



“People still ask when I’m going to give birth. They still ask. Whenever they meet me, they say it to my face. People still tell me not to take too long to give birth. People have warned me to stop wearing heels because they say it will seal my womb. There are so many myths to these things but I believe God. My marriage is only four-years-old and I’m receiving pressure. People have stayed for 10-15 years without having a child,” she stated during an interview with Delay.



Asked whether she indeed wants a child, MzGee gave this response;

“Yes I want a child. I want God to give me triplets. I am ready for triplets. I always say I’m at the mercy of God. Whenever he gives me, I’ll take it.



MzGee said she hasn’t received any form of pressure from her husband’s family so far.



“My husband is the biggest unbothered person in this world. Fortunately, I haven’t also had any form of pressure from his family as well so I’m fine.”



