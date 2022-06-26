People close to Joyce Blessing sold her out to Agradaa – Computer Man

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Agradaa feuds with Joyce Blessing



Agradaa drops damning videos of Joyce Blessing



Computer Man calls for a ceasefire between Joyce Blessing and Agradaa



Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah, alias Computer Man, has cited some internal elements as fueling the feud between gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, and former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa.



According to Computer Man, there are some individuals in the camp of Joyce Blessing, who have been leaking information to Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Mama Pat to use against the gospel star.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Computer Man alluded that such individuals are persons who have formed alliances in the ongoing feud which has seen Agradaa leak some damning videos about Joyce Blessing and her marital issues.



“I can confidently say that Mama Pat has been supplied with more videos and audios about Joyce Blessing. You see that whenever she talks, she states that it is rather those around Joyce Blessing who are creating the problems for her. She then goes on to threaten to release more videos and audios if she is dared. Where does she get such videos and audios? It is definitely from people who used to be close to Joyce Blessing,” he stated.



Computer Man however called for a ceasefire while urging the supposed self-appointed referees and informants to desist from fueling the feud between the two.



“How did Evangelist Mama Pat get information that the management of Despite Media tried to settle the marital issues between Joyce Blessing and her husband? How did she get to know that Fada Dickson even gave money to settle Dave Joy? It means Nana Agradaa has someone who supplies her with information about Joyce Blessing and her husband. So who is that person? That is what we should be asking,” he stated.



