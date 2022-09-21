People choose friends with benefits to evade pain – Actress explains

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Amma Serwaa, a Ghanaian fashion designer and actress has said that people engage in friends with benefits because they fear heartbreak.



According to her, 'friends with benefits' is all about having fun with no strings attached. But mostly, some women tend to have feelings after a while.



In an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s number one edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she said, “the women especially go into this after they have experienced failed relationships, and want to live a stress-free life. After a while when they start to enjoy the sex then they develop feelings and get attached”.



She revealed that the fear of getting hurt again after a previous painful relationship is what makes people opt for friends with benefits.



“60% of women who engage in friends with benefit end up developing feelings for the guys, forgetting that the relationship is normally not defined as it’s just for fun,” she added.



She however noted that there are also others who end up having great relationships with friends with benefits.



“I personally know a couple who are currently married with three children and their relationship started off with friends with benefit,” she said.



The actress believes that it all balls down to both individuals understanding themselves and knowing what they both want from each other.