People can’t get enough of this couple who spent just $500 on wedding

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: face2faceafrica.com

A California couple has gone viral for their $500 wedding, which included a $47 dress and a reception. “Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible. And to spend the least amount of money as possible,” the bride, Kiara Brokenbrough, told Good Morning America.



Kiara and her husband Joel held their ceremony off the Angeles Crest Highway as Southern California’s San Gabriel and Sierra Pelona Mountains served as an amazing backdrop, ABC7 News reported. And since the couple did not apply for a public permit, they just invited about 30 to 40 friends and relatives. The couple only had to pay for chairs and a wedding arch.



Kiara’s godmother also provided the couple with flowers and her godsister and aunt gifted the couple with a cake. The reception was held at the nearby Misty’s Lounge. Without a reservation, the Brokenbroughs arrived as soon as the venue opened, with guests paying for their own food and drinks.



“You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life. And then you celebrate with food, drinks, and dance. And that’s exactly what we did,” Kiara said of the ceremony. She bought her $47 dress from Shein.



According to data by wedding marketplace The Knot, the national average cost of a wedding in 2021 was $28,000. In California, the average cost for a wedding in 2021 was $33,000. The cost of an engagement ring is not included in these figures.



Kiara and her husband hope that their wedding on a $500 budget will inspire other couples to try something similar.



