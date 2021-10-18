People booze all the time, leave me alone – Sugartone fires critics on drunk viral video

Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The video of ace music producer Sugartone laying on the street, drunk to a stupor, made people wonder what the story was behind such a fall from grace. Finally, Sugartone has broken his silence with some revelations.



In an exclusive interview with Onua FM’s Victor Kodom at his mother’s residence, the producer said the unfortunate event happened only once.



He further revealed that the betrayal of some artistes, whom he helped shape their careers, drives him to the bottle.

But he is not worried about the viral video that circulated on the internet. On the contrary, he is focused on getting his album out.



“People booze in their respective houses, nobody talks about them. Is it because I am famous that made it a big deal? I am not even perturbed about it".



“Yeah, I had too much alcohol that day, I admit. It does not give you the power to record me and put it out there. The funny thing is people were saying all kinds of things about me without verifying. You came to check on me, right? Do I look sick to you? I am alright. I am doing my own thing,” Sugartone commented.



The engineer further revealed that people intentionally provoke him to anger, so they get the opportunity and record him and put it on social media for trends, but he will never grant them the cheap hype they desire.



“You saw what ensued between me and that old man, yea this old man who wants to pursue music at his age, instead of writing good songs and promote, he is intentionally creating a scene to get hype, but if you are born to kill elephants, you won’t waste energy on rats.”