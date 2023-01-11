People assume comedians are always happy – Jacinta

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Nigerian- Ghanaian stand up comedienne, singer and actress, Jacinta Ocansey, has revealed that comedians sometimes get very lonely.

To her, it is just wrong for everyone to assume comedians are always happy.

stand-up



Speaking to Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive, Jacinta said, “I thank God for family and a few good friends around because it gets very lonely sometimes.



Everybody expects that you make them laugh, you’re the happy and lucky one, one without problems but the truth is that sometimes you just really need to have a clear conversation on certain things and people don’t get that.”



She noted that there have been times when people check on her randomly and she tells them she’s not okay and they start laughing.



“They don’t even believe that I’m not okay so, I thank God for family because sometimes you know that these are the people who understand you although some don’t because they feel you’re out there enjoying hence, you’re fine when maybe you’re not,” she added.



Jacinta also mentioned that the God factor is also very important and it is the greatest source of joy anybody can have.



“Any other person will leave you but God will never ever leave you. Whenever I’m down or whenever anything is bothering me, I talk to my maker I tell him you didn’t bring me here to leave me here and if you leave me here, they will laugh at me so do something and fortunately, he always shows up for me and I’m grateful,” she stated.