'People are wishing my family death' – Yul Edochie cries two months after second marriage

Yul Edochie sends message to haters



Nigerian actor gets a second wife, feels proud of his actions



Edochie's second marriage courts uproar



Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has observed that his adversaries are bent on seeing him strike his foot against a stone because his happiness annoys them, to say the least.



In a motivational post captioned ‘As you wish me, so shall it be for you, 10 times”, Tuesday, the actor cum politician who married a second wife, Judy Austin Edochie, not long ago said some people are pained so much that they wish calamity befalls his family.



“Just seeing someone happy makes a lot of people angry. Very angry ooo. Some people are even wishing my family death. I don’t understand. See me I no day for ‘God heal my haters. If you love me may triple love and blessings follow you, if you pray for my downfall may downfall consume you.”



“If my lifestyle wey no concern you day pain you. Make e pain well well. If you wish my family death, death shall be your portion. You wish me well, it shall be well with you 10 times over Amen,” his post in Pidgin English read.



Yul Edochie’s second marriage publicized in April 2022 divided opinions. Some called him out for the decision as they could not fathom the rationale behind it, having signed onto a monogamous marriage. Others also argued that he was at liberty to go polygamous once he has the means.



In response, the actor said: “People are talking about something that they don’t know the root of. There is always a reason for something and they don’t know the root. Everybody who is shouting and insulting me don’t live in my house. Nobody has asked what the issue is. As a man, you don’t say everything in public, you just protect your family. I’d rather take all the heat, because they will never understand. But I understand their pain.”



Considering that his issue crossed borders, he later mentioned that it feels good to break the internet. “Most talked-about man on the planet for 2-weeks in a row! E sweet sha,” he wrote on his Instastories.



While the issue was just about to become stale, Yul Edochie fan the flame with yet another post. He mentioned that his decision to marry two wives has elevated both women.



“Sometimes it takes the things we see as disappointments to happen for elevation to come," he wrote in an Instagram post dated June 9 while admitting he erred.

"I wronged my wife May from the way I went about it, and I have apologized to her sincerely from the bottom of my heart, but in the eyes of God things are different.”





