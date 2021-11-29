People are jealous of me because I have a car worth $20,000 - 20-year-old video vixen reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghkasa.com

2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana, Whitney Mark Felix has revealed how she bought her car worth $20,000 even though she is less than 25 years.



Whitney has revealed she is a student and also has added modeling as well as video vixen as a side job to keep her up and active.



In an interview with Jibril, Whitney mentioned how people questioned her success as a young lady in Ghana living a comfortable life.



When asked what is the most expensive item she got for herself, the young model stated she bought herself a car on her birthday.



"I was using a Hyundai Elantra until my birthday, I went for a Veloster, an upgrade of the Elantra. I got it for $20,000, I am not too sure because I don't keep records. I have a $20,000 car and people are jealous."



Whitney Mark who won the 2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana made various donations to orphanages in Accra and continues to work as a philanthropist.



Watch the full video below;



