Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: ghkasa.com

People are jealous of me because I have a car worth $20,000 - 20-year-old video vixen reveals

2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana, Whitney Mark Felix 2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana, Whitney Mark Felix

2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana, Whitney Mark Felix has revealed how she bought her car worth $20,000 even though she is less than 25 years.

Whitney has revealed she is a student and also has added modeling as well as video vixen as a side job to keep her up and active.

In an interview with Jibril, Whitney mentioned how people questioned her success as a young lady in Ghana living a comfortable life.

When asked what is the most expensive item she got for herself, the young model stated she bought herself a car on her birthday.

"I was using a Hyundai Elantra until my birthday, I went for a Veloster, an upgrade of the Elantra. I got it for $20,000, I am not too sure because I don't keep records. I have a $20,000 car and people are jealous."

Whitney Mark who won the 2018 Nigeria's Most Beautiful Ghana made various donations to orphanages in Accra and continues to work as a philanthropist.

Watch the full video below;

