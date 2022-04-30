People are jailed for stealing plantain but Aisha Huang was freed - Prophet Oduro slams government

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular preacher calls out government



Prophet Oduro revisit govt's decision to deport Galamsey queen



Prophet Oduro says thieves in suits are called honourable in Ghana



Chinese national, Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen', was in 2017 arrested for engaging in illegal mining. She was deported to her country in December 2018 after her case was discharged due to diplomatic reasons as explained by the Senior Minister at the time, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



“Putting that lady (Aisha Huang) in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems. It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that’s not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported out of Ghana,” said Mr Osafo-Maafo at government's town hall meeting in the United States back in 2019.



But reacting to the 'unfortunate' deportation of the woman tagged "galamsey queen", popular preacher, Prophet Kofi Oduro has called out the government for shielding the illegal miner.



He bemoaned how citizens are sentenced to years imprisonment for petty offences whilst a Chinese national who destroyed water bodies through illegal mining was made to go scot-free by the government.



Prophet Oduro, in a sermon delivered at his Alabaster church earlier this month alleged that Aisha Huang was deported after threatening to release naked footage of top government officials.



He added that the Chinese national also enjoyed military protection whiles going about her illegal activities at Bepotenten in the Ashanti Region.



"The promiscuous and deceitful Aisha Huang came here and was traveling through our VIP lounge. She came to do galamsey in Ghana. A Chinese can undertake galamsey operations here and soldiers would be watching on. When she was arrested, she threatened government officials that she was going to leak their naked videos. Someone who should tell me why Aisha was freed. God is the judge, Jubilee House. People have been arrested and jailed for stealing chicken and plantain but such a witch was freed. We see thieves in coat and ties and we call them honourable," said the preacher.