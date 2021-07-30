Pee GH, the music producer and mastering engineer taking over Ghana and Africa

Entertainment of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

Emmanuel Bartels, also known by the stage name Pee GH, is a Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, who was born in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, Ghana.



He currently resides in Newark, New Jersey.



Pee On The Beat is responsible for several hit songs including ‘Koko’ and ‘Too Much Money’ by E.L. and 'Fa Hooki Me' by Sarkodie.



From making beats to mixing and mastering records, one thing that amazed people about Pee GH is the fact that he made impressive beats that sounded pleasant to the ears, even though he couldn’t play any instruments until recently.



As a mix and mastering engineer, Pee had a keen ear for sound with his unique touch to suit the listener’s pleasure and taste.



It is for such amazing skills that although he lives in the USA, artists all over the world sought out to work with him.



Already a household name in the Ghanaian music industry, Pee is looking at expanding his reach to work with acts all over Africa to make a larger mark on the continent and the world at large.