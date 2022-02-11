Peace at last? Nigel Gaisie meets Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has met with founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie.



A photo making the rounds on social media captures the duo in a cordial mood shaking hands.



It is not known where and when the said photo was taken but the latest development represents a thaw in frosty public spat between the two men.



Agyapong has long targeted Gaisie as one of a few Charismatic pastors that he describes as "fake." Agyapong repeatedly used his TV station to campaign against Nigel and others.



Gaisie on the other hand had cause to rain curses on Agyapong early this year accusing the MP of unduly and unfairly attacking his person.



In another interview, he sued for peace and expressed the desire to meet with the MP to make peace.



See the photo below:



