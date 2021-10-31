Peace Hyde wins African Growth Story award

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 October 2021

Source: Brenda Omawumi

The Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have been recognising and rewarding exceptional business journalism since 1974.



The awards are the premier financial journalism awards in South Africa and have become a prestigious and hotly contested accolade. The ‘African Growth Story’ category honours the journalist who best captures the growth story of the African continent.



Forbes Africa correspondent and head of digital media and partnerships for West Africa, Peace Hyde, emerged on Thursday as one of the winners for the hotly contested category.



The category is selected by an independent panel of judges – which includes top media experts, an academic and an economist – who judge the awards according to the following criteria: news value, impact, rigour in reporting, analytical value, originality, integrity, specialist knowledge and storytelling.



