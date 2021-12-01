Peace Hyde graces the cover of UK Magnify Collective Magazine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The leading UK faith-based platform with a focus on fashion and feminism, Magnify, just uncovered its 9th edition and it profiles British/Ghanaian media maven and social activist, Peace Hyde as the Cover Star.



Peace Hyde whose year has notched several wins including being the first ever creative to secure Africa’s first original reality tv series from Netflix for Young, Famous and African, as well as, winning the second runner up for the Prestigious Sanlam Excellence in Financial Journalism, has always been a strong advocate of God and Faith making her a perfect cover star for the platform which has profiled the likes of Letitia Wright, Anthony Joshua, Jo Malone on its previous covers.



This is what the Publication had to say about Peace’s remarkable journey from a classroom teacher to one of Africa’s most successful media exports to the world:



“This Edition is dedicated to the theme of vulnerability. Often, we are told that we must choose between being strong or vulnerable. This can lead to us hiding our vulnerable side in fear of being seen as less than by those around us. This is why we wanted Edition 9 to tell the stories of women who are proving that cultivating ambition and vulnerability is both necessary and possible. On our cover, we are honoured to feature Peace Hyde, a media entrepreneur.



Peace’s story is one that shows great intention which has led to incredible achievements, including being the Head of Digital Media & Partnerships for Forbes Africa and the creator of the first African reality show on Netflix, Young, Famous & African. In her interview, she shares the moments of uncertainty which have required her to be honest with herself, and how her faith has directed each step in her career.”