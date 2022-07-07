Payola is no different from using BOT for music promotion - Critic

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Entertainment critic, Chris Tseomanah, has opined that Payola is not different from using BOT for music promotion.



In his view, pay-for-play, popularly known as PAYOLA, becomes illegal when the one paying pays directly to the employee of the radio station.



He argued that the music business allows labels and other stakeholders to negotiate with radio stations on the best promotional packages that can favor musicians.



”The music business environment allows labels or indies to negotiate with marketing or program directors of radio stations for promo support. This arrangement between labels and management of a station could take any form of commercial transaction.”



Read his full post below:



