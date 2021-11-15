Paying attention to LQBTQI champions it - Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has remarked that the incessant debate over activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) promotes the community and champions their aims.



“Continuous discussions on LGBTQ issues rather promote the agenda as against the general societal disapproval of it,” he said on Joy Drive.



Kwabena Kwabena who made these affirmations in an interview with Lexis Bill set the record straight that he was into women and under no circumstance will he be attracted to another man.



“I can never be attracted to another man, it's not something that is within my DNA. The reason I wanted to say this is because of the way we discuss sexuality in this country”, he said.



In the last couple of months, Members of Parliament, civil society organisations and academicians have been making comments either in support or against a private members bill to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in the country.



The bill has been referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs. The committee began its public hearing activity but was suspended.



The chairman of the committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has cited time constraints as a reason for the suspension of the anti LGBTQI hearings and cannot predict when to resume the hearing.



“We haven’t finished with the public hearings. There are other memoranda that we have received but we are constrained with time and we cannot predict what time we would have to meet and continue,” he was quoted in a Citi News report sighted by GhanaWeb.



Authors of over 150 memoranda on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill are expected to be given an audience.



