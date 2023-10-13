Pay tax on your £80K earning and publish receipt – Akwasi Aboagye dares Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Radio presenter Akwasi Aboagye has responded to a social media tirade against his person and his bosses by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



Aboagye’s claims on October 11 on his show on Peace FM that Wale couldn't have been paid £80,000 for his performance at the Ghana Music Awards UK, drew vile insults from the musician.



In a video of his rant posted on social media, Shatta Wale joined Aboagye’s boss Fadda Dickson and owner of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite in his verbal attack of October 12, 2023.



Aboagye has responded to Wale’s tirade insisting that he could not have been paid the said amount.



He challenged the musician to file the necessary taxes on his earnings and publish the receipts to prove him wrong.



“If it is true you were paid 80,000 pounds, go and pay the tax on the amount and show us the receipt… you are the very person who made the announcement, go and pay the 16,000 pounds tax and come and announce same,” he challenged.



Watch his reply to Wale below:







SARA