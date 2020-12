Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Pay more attention to Tulenkey – Ayisha Modi to Ghanaians

Rapper Tulenkey

A die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has called on Ghanaians to pay more attention to rapper Tulenkey.



The Ghanaian music enthusiast believes that the young musician is doing his best and need to be supported.



She made this statement after ZionFelix posted a video of Tulenkey at Nautyca’s Habour City Concert which took place at Tema Community 2.



Ayisha Modi wrote, “Ghanaians need to pay more attention to this guy @chief.tulenkey.”



Tulenkey, known in private life as Chief Osei Bonsu, is one of the young Ghanaian musicians who are putting more efforts to push their crafts.



A call for citizens to support forceful musicians like Tulenkey is a good call.





Type a message



See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter