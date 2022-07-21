‘Pay him or move to the next person’ - Lydia Forson slams critics of Black Sherif

Anonymous tip claims Black Sherif charged GHS489,387 to perform at UK event



Outspoken Ghanaian actress and social activist, Lydia Forson has asked music executives and event organisers to either meet the demands of Black Sherif or let him be.



Her comment is a reaction to reports that the actual reason Black Sherif failed to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park UK was that Charterhouse and Akwaaba UK, the organizers of the event failed to meet his financial demands.



A tweet from Hitz FM said that Blacko was offered an amount of £10,000 (GHS97,786), instead of the £50,000 (GHS489,387) he requested.



Responding to the tweet, Lydia Forson said Black Sherif must be respected as a business entity and should be paid as much as he values himself.



She lashed back at some Ghanaians for complaining about Blacko's charges, saying they would be the same persons to nail the artiste to the cross should he be seen looking poor.



“If he believes that’s his worth, either pay up or move to the next person, it’s that simple. You are the same people that will clown him if he’s in a trotro,” parts of Lydia Forson’s tweet on Twitter read.



Lydia Forson opined that Black Sherif’s high charges would shield him in the future from persons who would want to question his source of wealth and achievement.



