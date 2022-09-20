Patoranking shares his experience as a 17-year-old boy living on the streets of Ghana

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

Nigerian performer, Patoranking, has disclosed that when he first came to Ghana at age 17, his goal was not to do music but to study.



In a Hitz FM interview, Patoranking held that he was happy when the University of Cape Coast (UCC) offered him admission.



Be that as it may, because international students were charged in dollars, his dream to pursue his studies ended after making a phone call to his father who was back in Nigeria.



“It was not that easy, especially with where I come from. That afternoon, I was very excited and I called my father. He said ‘my son I know this is what you want but you’ve got your younger siblings and it will be nice to give them a chance to have a taste of secondary education.



“And I said okay and that meant that automatically, I had to just become a man that moment. I remember I was 17/18. I said the only thing I know how to do that can change the face of my family was music,” he narrated.



According to the artiste, when he took on music and decided to drop schooling, he was homeless and had to live on the streets for a while.



He added that he worked hard with other artistes and had more than 120 collaborations until he sailed through with his cutting-edge tune in 2013.





