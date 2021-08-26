Patapaa shouldn’t worry about being used for negative examples – Strongman

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Ghanaian Hip-Hop artiste, Strongman Burner, known in real life as Osei Kwaku Vincent has advised ‘one corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa to accept that music comes with trolling and harsh critique.



To him, Patapaa getting mentions from other musicians in their songs, whether negative or positive “means Patapaa has something these artistes appreciate.”



“Some people have been making music for a long time but have never received any mentions or shoutouts in anyone’s songs, not even a diss. But if everyone refers to Patapaa in their songs, then it means he has something and has a craft people like,” Strongman told Kay Official on Y102.5FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe.



Although Pataapa hates being used for negative examples by industry players, Strongman says, “sometimes he should understand. The insults and trolling are part of music and you should be strong to take them.”



Strongman noted that a few years back he was the number 1 artiste who suffered dissing and trolling in Ghana but he did not allow that to deter him and asked Patapaa to have that resolve.



“Every year, I used to be the most dissed artiste but presently I am ranked 2nd. Now, Medikal suffers the most disses amongst Ghanaian musicians. Three years back Sarkodie was the most dissed and jabbed artiste and it is normal. If it happens to you then it means you’re doing something they like.”



The rapper was quick to add that the Kumerica vibe did not become this big all of a sudden and just like all great things, it was rejected at first.



To him, as a musician, you will always be criticized and suffer verbal abuses but you don’t need to pay attention to them. “Patapaa has something and must forget everyone. His 'One Corner' song was a big hit.”



A few weeks back, Patapaa lashed out at Sarkodie and Shatta Wale for setting the stage for him to be insulted by fast-rising rappers.



His reaction came at the back of Amerado using his name in diss track to Obinini. “Follow the hype, you will fade out like Patapaa’s song,” Amerado said on his “The Throne” track.



Patapaa was unhappy about the lyrical line as he says it is disrespectful to him and blames A-list musicians like Sarkodie for setting a bad example for the likes of Amerado to also disrespect him.