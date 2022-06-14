Patapaa’s romantic birthday message to his wife

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa has put aside his supposed marital disputes with his German wife, Liha Miller, to celebrate her as she marks her birthday anniversary.



If readers would recall, there had been media reports that the marriage of Patapaa and Liha had hit rock. Amidst the wild speculations, the two unequivocally denied, urging the public to disregard the claims.



Briefly after their comments, the boss of the ‘Pa2pa Soldiers’ had a banter with Zionfelix for going to interview his wife in Germany on the controversies surrounding his marriage without his permission.



From his rants on the internet, Patapaa suggested that the celebrity blogger was having an affair with his wife and he could keep her.



Regardless of the recent storms in their marriage, Patapeezy did not allow his anger to get in the way of his love for his wife as he took to his official Facebook page to celebrate her.



According to Patapaa, he lacks words to explain how important Liha is in his life but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know or see how better she makes him feel and look.



Patapaa’s love message came as a complete surprise to many as they least expected the singer to be that romantic and poetic.

Here is Patapaa’s post on Facebook.





