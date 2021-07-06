Pastors who fight ‘demons’ in other marriages but can’t fix theirs are jokers – Anaba

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder of the Fountain Gate Church Eastwood Anaba has said that a major problem of the modern-day Church currently is the number of Pastors whose families are failing but they are pretending to have a Ministry.



“Sunday Morning they pray in tongues, you ask them where is your wife, they say don’t mind her. she is a witch. If you cannot deliver your wife from witchcraft but you have an anointing to ban principalities and powers, don’t you think you are joking? Shall we receive the Man of God and then you go home and you are not a man of God, you are something else in the house,” he said in a sermon sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



The Man of God indicated that any Pastor who loves his Church more than his wife has a problem that needs an urgent fixing.



“If you love your church more than your wife then something is wrong. The bible said a man must love his wife even as Christ loved the Church and gave himself for the Church. It is Jesus’ responsibility to love the Church and it’s your responsibility to love your wife.



It is not your duty to die for the Church because Jesus died for his bride. He died for the church so you too love your own and die for your own. On the day of judgment, you’ll be jealous when you see a bride prepared and you will say is that not my wife and Jesus will hold her hand.”



Rev Eastwood Anaba said Pastors who are dying for their Churches are dying in vain because when they go through crisis the church will leave them and they will be left with their wife and Children so the earlier they come to the realization of loving their wives more than the Church the better for them.



“If you want pastor, fall into disgrace right now, only your family will be there. Businessman, the day you get broke only your wife and your children will be there. All the people who are following you will be gone. As for Church members those who greet you and open car for you will not open car for you again,” he said.