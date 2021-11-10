Pastors should divorce troublesome wives, there are prettier ladies out there – Rev. Obofour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian preacher, Rev. Obofour, has given a piece of brutally honest advice to his colleague pastors and their wives.



The man of God says if you’re a pastor and your wife is giving you trouble, you should divorce her with immediate effect.



Rev Obofour made the above-mentioned pronouncement in a chit-chat with his junior pastors adding that it’s better to divorce your wife if she is giving you trouble because the new girls available are prettier.



He also advised wives of pastors not to entertain excuses from their husbands who always find reasons to avoid them in bed.



He furthered that even if the divorce issue is discussed on the radio either by Nhyira FM’s Mama Efe or Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa, they will surely get fed up and dump the case.



VIDEO BELOW:



