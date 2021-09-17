Pastor Joe Beecham is my mentor - Magnus

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Magnus has disclosed the role Ps. Joe Beecham plays in his life saying the veteran gospel musician cum preacher is his mentor.



According to Magnus who recently released 'Bo Me Nantew', Ps. Joe Beecham has been an inspiration as far as his music journey is concerned.



In an interview on Class FM's 'The Big Show', Magnus noted that his admiration for the veteran keeps soaring because his records are powerful and timeless.



He further indicated that Ps. Joe Beecham has impacted his life so much that he [Magnus] to some extent sounds like him.



Ps. Joe Beecham is a Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, choirmaster, and pastor. His debut album 'M'asem Bi', released in 1994 became popular as the title track gained massive airplay.



Meanwhile, Magnus has donated an amount of thousand Ghana Cedis to veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio.



The donation comes after the actor made his predicament known in an interview with Emmanuel Agyemang.



Psalm Adjeteyfio who starred in popular television sitcom 'Taxi Driver' disclosed that life has been tough for him to the extent that he needed money for his upkeep and most importantly, to pay for his rent which had expired.